Russians attacked Kherson region with KABs, hit a "point of invincibility", 3 wounded

In Kherson region, Russian troops carried out air strikes with anti-aircraft missiles in two districts yesterday, hitting an administrative building and a "point of invincibility," 3 people were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Sadove, Antonivka, Novotyanka, Mykhailivka, Burhunka, Rakivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire over the past day.

"The enemy carried out air strikes with KABs in Beryslav and Kherson districts," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 12 private houses were damaged. An outbuilding, a warehouse and a private car were damaged.

"A hit to the administrative building and the ‘point of indestructibility’ was recorded. Three people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression," said Prokudin.

