Occupants shelled Kherson region: man wounded
Kyiv • UNN
An 80-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized as a result of the shelling of Mykhaylivka in Kherson region by Russian troops.
In the evening, the Russian military attacked Mykhailivka in Kherson region. An elderly man was wounded. He was hospitalized. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .
Details
A man of 80 years old was wounded as a result of the shelling. The victim is currently being taken to a hospital for medical care.
