Occupants shelled Kherson region: man wounded

In the evening, the Russian military attacked Mykhailivka in Kherson region. An elderly man was wounded. He was hospitalized. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

Details

A man of 80 years old was wounded as a result of the shelling. The victim is currently being taken to a hospital for medical care. The statement reads.

