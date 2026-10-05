In Kharkiv, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to five — bodies were found under the rubble of a sewing workshop
Kyiv • UNN
Following the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, the bodies of two more people were found under the rubble of a sewing workshop. A total of five city residents were killed.
Illustrative photo
In Kharkiv, the bodies of two more people killed in the Russian attack were found under the rubble of a sewing workshop. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
The bodies of two more people killed in the enemy shelling of the city were found under the rubble of a sewing workshop
According to the mayor, the total number of Kharkiv residents killed by the Russian army today is five.
In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the KAB strike has risen to 3905.10.26, 16:35 • 2016 views