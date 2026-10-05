In Kharkiv, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to five — bodies were found under the rubble of a sewing workshop

Illustrative photo

In Kharkiv, the bodies of two more people killed in the Russian attack were found under the rubble of a sewing workshop. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

The bodies of two more people killed in the enemy shelling of the city were found under the rubble of a sewing workshop - Terekhov reported.

According to the mayor, the total number of Kharkiv residents killed by the Russian army today is five.

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the KAB strike has risen to 39