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In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the KAB strike has risen to 39

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Thirty-nine people were injured as a result of a Russian KAB strike on Kharkiv. Medics, rescuers, and law enforcement officers are working at the impact sites.

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the KAB strike has risen to 39

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 39. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The number of people injured in the KAB strike on Kharkiv has risen to 39 

- Syniehubov reported. 

According to him, people continue to seek medical assistance. Medical teams, State Emergency Service units, and law enforcement officers are working at the impact sites.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: three people were killed and another 25 were injured05.10.26, 15:48 • 1172 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
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Oleh Syniehubov
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