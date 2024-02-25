$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34775 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 131311 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80712 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 298843 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250366 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196674 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234186 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252228 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158335 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372285 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In Kharkiv region, russian shelling caused a fire on a farm: more than 20 animals died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27482 views

A russian attack caused a large fire on a farm in the village of Lyman, Kharkiv region, killing more than two dozen pigs, but rescuers saved 52.

In Kharkiv region, russian shelling caused a fire on a farm: more than 20 animals died

As a result of the russian attack, a large-scale fire broke out on a farm in the village of Lyman, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A tragedy occurred in Kharkiv region due to another shelling by russian troops. The fire of the attack caused a large-scale fire on the territory of one of the farms in the village of Lyman, Chuhuiv district.

As a result of the shelling, the farm building, which housed the pigs, was heavily damaged.

Rescuers managed to save 52 animals. The pigs were moved to another outbuilding, but more than two dozen animals died.

Fortunately, there were no injuries among the farm workers.

Woman killed and two wounded in shelling of Bilozerka village in Kherson region24.02.24, 19:58 • 25524 views

