In Kharkiv, an 8-year-old boy drowned on a reservoir

In Kharkiv, an 8-year-old boy drowned on the Petrenkovsky reservoir. this was reported in the state emergency service of the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.

Details

Water claimed the life of an 8-year-old child. the tragedy occurred today at the Petrekovsky reservoir in Kharkiv, a boy born in 2015 drowned. - told in the State Emergency Service.

The ministry added that divers found the child's body at a distance of about 30 meters from the shore. Also, the State Emergency Service urged parents not to let their children go to the water themselves and teach them the rules of safe behavior.

Recall

In May, the speaker of the state emergency service of Ukraine , Alexander Khorunzhiy, said that since the beginning of the year, 294 people have already died in the reservoirs of Ukraine ,including 19 children.