Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74525 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139699 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239067 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171795 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163642 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147924 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219630 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112949 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206174 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 9654 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16980 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106175 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110389 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158483 views
In Japan, the birth rate continues to fall, so the authorities lift the threshold of assistance and initiate their own dating app

In Japan, the birth rate continues to fall, so the authorities lift the threshold of assistance and initiate their own dating app

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65880 views

Japan is introducing new measures to increase the birth rate. These include the abolition of the income threshold for child allowance. for a child. Tokyo is also launching a dating app.

Японія поки не змогла зупинити тенденцію до падіння народжуваності, але влада україни робить рішучі кроки: сьогодні прийнято новий закон, а мерія Токіо запускає власний додаток для знайомств. Pro Tse Pishe UNN iz posilannyam na NHK TA Het Laatste Nieuws.

Details

Last year, Japan again failed to stop the downward trend in the birth rate. According to current statistics, there are now 1.2 children per Japanese woman. This is evidenced by the data published today by the Ministry of Health for 2023. It is noted that this is the eighth consecutive year when the corresponding indicator falls to the lowest level since the start of collecting relevant data.

Prime minister Fumio Kisida declared raising the birth rate a major challenge. The country's parliament discussed the issue: now a law has been adopted that should help stop the trend of falling birth rates.

Image

In particular, the income threshold for households receiving child benefit will be abolished. It should be noted that the government's previous attempts to achieve this have so far been unsuccessful.

Europe faces falling birth rates - Reuters15.02.24, 17:13 • 26740 views

At the same time, the city authorities of the Japanese capital Tokyo will launch their own dating app this summer. But:

Japanese people who want to use the app must provide proof that they are not officially married and sign a document stating that they are looking for a soulmate to marry.

In addition, they will also have to file a tax return to show their annual salary, which is not uncommon on Japanese dating sites.

Help

The Japanese government is increasingly organizing dating events. There are many supporters of the program, which is still in the testing stage, but some internet users also criticize it.

"Should the state really do this with our tax money," an internet user writes in social networks.

Ukraine has developed a demographic strategy amid the problem of population decline due to the war29.03.24, 10:35 • 24180 views

According to the government, the decline in the birth rate in Japan is partly due to a decrease in the number of marriages. Only two percent of all unmarried couples have a child.

Image

In addition, other factors, "such as an unstable economy and a difficult work-family life balance, may explain the decline in numbers.

Recall

South Korea plans to create a new ministry to address the country's record low birth rate - 0.72 children per woman in 2023,well below the 2.1 needed to maintain the population.

Expert: Ukraine's demographic situation is critical, but not dire28.01.24, 02:50 • 34549 views

