In Japan, the birth rate continues to fall, so the authorities lift the threshold of assistance and initiate their own dating app

Last year, Japan again failed to stop the downward trend in the birth rate. According to current statistics, there are now 1.2 children per Japanese woman. This is evidenced by the data published today by the Ministry of Health for 2023. It is noted that this is the eighth consecutive year when the corresponding indicator falls to the lowest level since the start of collecting relevant data.

Prime minister Fumio Kisida declared raising the birth rate a major challenge. The country's parliament discussed the issue: now a law has been adopted that should help stop the trend of falling birth rates.

In particular, the income threshold for households receiving child benefit will be abolished. It should be noted that the government's previous attempts to achieve this have so far been unsuccessful.

At the same time, the city authorities of the Japanese capital Tokyo will launch their own dating app this summer. But:

Japanese people who want to use the app must provide proof that they are not officially married and sign a document stating that they are looking for a soulmate to marry.

In addition, they will also have to file a tax return to show their annual salary, which is not uncommon on Japanese dating sites.

The Japanese government is increasingly organizing dating events. There are many supporters of the program, which is still in the testing stage, but some internet users also criticize it.

"Should the state really do this with our tax money," an internet user writes in social networks.

According to the government, the decline in the birth rate in Japan is partly due to a decrease in the number of marriages. Only two percent of all unmarried couples have a child.

In addition, other factors, "such as an unstable economy and a difficult work-family life balance, may explain the decline in numbers.

South Korea plans to create a new ministry to address the country's record low birth rate - 0.72 children per woman in 2023,well below the 2.1 needed to maintain the population.

