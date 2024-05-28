ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74478 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139695 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144762 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239060 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171792 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163640 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147921 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219626 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112948 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206172 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110373 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 35304 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 54033 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106157 views
12:32 PM • 53028 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239056 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219624 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206171 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232250 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219410 views
05:32 PM • 9603 views
04:47 PM • 16941 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106161 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110377 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158480 views
In Donetsk region Russians attacked settlements 16 times, damaging an infrastructure facility

In Donetsk region Russians attacked settlements 16 times, damaging an infrastructure facility

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29899 views

As a result of Russian shelling on May 28, a civilian was killed, several people were injured, and houses and infrastructure in many settlements of Donetsk region were damaged.

In Donetsk region, Russian troops fired 16 times at localities over the past day, damaging houses and infrastructure in three districts, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In just one day, the Russians fired 16 times at the settlements of Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, enemy shelling was recorded:

  • Pokrovsk district. Kurakhove community came under fire 6 times: 4 times in Kurakhove, 1 time in Hirnyk and Novoselydivka - without casualties. 
  • Kramatorsk district. In Lyman, 2 people were injured, 4 high-rise buildings and 3 administrative buildings were damaged. Also, 2 houses were destroyed in the community in Torske. In Kostyantynivka, 3 multi-storey buildings, 3 private houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged; a private house was damaged in Molocharka. In Tarasivka of Illinivska community 5 objects were damaged. 
  • Bakhmut district. A person was killed in Kalynivka of Chasovoyarsk community. In Verkhnekamianske of Zvanivka community, 1 person was injured. An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Toretsk community.

Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded three others28.05.24, 09:08 • 19022 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kurakhoveKurakhovo
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk

Contact us about advertising