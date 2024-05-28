In Donetsk region Russians attacked settlements 16 times, damaging an infrastructure facility

In Donetsk region, Russian troops fired 16 times at localities over the past day, damaging houses and infrastructure in three districts, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In just one day, the Russians fired 16 times at the settlements of Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, enemy shelling was recorded:

Pokrovsk district. Kurakhove community came under fire 6 times: 4 times in Kurakhove, 1 time in Hirnyk and Novoselydivka - without casualties.

Kramatorsk district. In Lyman, 2 people were injured, 4 high-rise buildings and 3 administrative buildings were damaged. Also, 2 houses were destroyed in the community in Torske. In Kostyantynivka, 3 multi-storey buildings, 3 private houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged; a private house was damaged in Molocharka. In Tarasivka of Illinivska community 5 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district. A person was killed in Kalynivka of Chasovoyarsk community. In Verkhnekamianske of Zvanivka community, 1 person was injured. An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Toretsk community.

