Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 28633 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 96671 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142885 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147676 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242788 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172587 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164161 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148129 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221528 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded three others

Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded three others

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19023 views

On May 27, Russian forces killed one civilian and wounded three others in Donetsk region.

On May 27, Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region in Kalynivka, three other people were wounded in the region, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Details

On May 27, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Kalynivka. 3 more people were wounded in the region over the day

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Since February 24, 2022, according to the data he provided, Russians have killed 1979 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4928. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
volnovakhaVolnovakha
telegramTelegram
mariupolMariupol

