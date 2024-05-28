Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded three others

On May 27, Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region in Kalynivka, three other people were wounded in the region, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Details

On May 27, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Kalynivka. 3 more people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Since February 24, 2022, according to the data he provided, Russians have killed 1979 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 4928. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.