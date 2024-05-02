In Donetsk region, fighting is already taking place directly on the border of Chasovyi Yar - Head of MBA

Fighting is already underway on the border of Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region, said the head of the Chasovyi Yar city military administration, Serhiy Chaus, during a telethon on Thursday, April 2, UNN reports.

In Chasovyi Yar and the entire Chasovoyarsk community, we still have 682 people... These are ordinary people, residents of the community who stayed, despite the military actions that are actually taking place on the border of our town - Sergiy Chaus said.

According to him, in most cases, it is the elderly who are left behind. Chaus also noted that the evacuation from Donetsk region has slowed down to almost zero. In particular, no one has left Chasovyi Yar this week.

He also said that people in the city have not had electricity, gas or water for more than a year.

Recall

The head of Chasovoyarsk city military administration Sergey Chaus told the day beforethat it was becoming increasingly difficult for the authorities, the White Angels police units and volunteers to enter the city to deliver humanitarian aid to the people who remained in the city, as all roads are being shot at by the enemy.