In Dnipropetrovsk region Russian army attacked Nikopol with a drone at night

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops fired heavy artillery at one of the communities last night, and attacked Nikopol with a drone at night, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"In the evening, the enemy again aimed at the Marganetsky community of the Nikopol district. He fired heavy artillery. At night, he attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. everywhere, fortunately, there were no dead or injured," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

In the rest of the region, according to him, the night was calm, without hits.

Russian troops attacked Nikopol Region 12 times during the day: Infrastructure Facility damaged