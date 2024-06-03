In Dnipropetrovsk region Russian army attacked Nikopol with a drone at night

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 74472 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139693 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144760 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239056 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171790 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163637 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147919 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219624 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112948 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206171 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

In Dnipropetrovsk region Russian army attacked Nikopol with a drone at night

In Dnipropetrovsk region Russian army attacked Nikopol with a drone at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24737 views

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops fired heavy artillery at one of the communities last night, attacked Nikopol with a drone at night, but there were no reports of casualties.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops fired heavy artillery at one of the communities last night, and attacked Nikopol with a drone at night, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"In the evening, the enemy again aimed at the Marganetsky community of the Nikopol district. He fired heavy artillery. At night, he attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. everywhere, fortunately, there were no dead or injured," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

In the rest of the region, according to him, the night was calm, without hits.

Russian troops attacked Nikopol Region 12 times during the day: Infrastructure Facility damaged6/2/24, 7:12 PM • 46719 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
marhanetsMarhanets
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

