In December, there will be a chance to take a step towards peace, Ukraine counts on Biden's leadership - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30667 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 97800 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161150 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134654 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141329 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138188 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111974 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170457 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104698 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139446 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139131 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84463 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107070 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109206 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161151 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179378 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170457 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197879 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186922 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139131 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139446 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136988 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153965 views
In December, there will be a chance to take a step towards peace, Ukraine counts on Biden's leadership - Zelenskyy

In December, there will be a chance to take a step towards peace, Ukraine counts on Biden's leadership - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14534 views

President Zelenskyy announced the possibility of taking a step toward peace in Ukraine in December. Ukraine counts on US leadership and the support of European partners to achieve stability and end the war.

December will be a chance to take a step towards peace and stability. Ukraine is counting on the leadership of US President Joe Biden. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, UNN reports.

"Since July, we have been working on the Peace Formula, and in November it will be ready with all the conditions for a just end to the war. This will be done at the second Peace Summit. Of course, the question is how to get Russia to participate in this, how to get those responsible for the war to fulfill the peace formula. Now Russia is avoiding honest, open diplomacy, which is why we in Ukraine have developed an action plan that can correct the situation between the current situation and the upcoming Peace Summit, which will ensure the achievement of reliable stability..." Zelensky said. 

He reminded that the Victory Plan has already been presented to the United States. 

"We are now sharing this plan with all our partners to achieve the objectives of the plan. The first point of the plan deals with the lack of geopolitical confidence in Europe and how this should be addressed. This includes strengthening NATO. This will ensure Putin's geopolitical loss... Ukraine's future membership will be one of the real steps towards such peace, confidence in peace. In December, we will have a chance to take a step towards peace, towards stability, let's take this opportunity and make the right choice to end this war," Zelensky said. 

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine counts on the leadership of US President Joe Biden, on the moderate and reasonable  policies of the UK, France, and Germany. 

"We are also counting on each of you (participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit - ed.) Together we can achieve everything we need," Zelensky said. 

Addendum

Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Daria Zarivna reportedthat Ukraine will not host the Second Global Peace Summit next month, which was expected in November.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar saidthat Ukraine expects to hold a peace summit by the end of the year and wants Russia to participate, but without any direct bilateral talks with Russia. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
turkeyTurkey
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising