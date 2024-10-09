In December, there will be a chance to take a step towards peace, Ukraine counts on Biden's leadership - Zelenskyy

December will be a chance to take a step towards peace and stability. Ukraine is counting on the leadership of US President Joe Biden. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, UNN reports.

"Since July, we have been working on the Peace Formula, and in November it will be ready with all the conditions for a just end to the war. This will be done at the second Peace Summit. Of course, the question is how to get Russia to participate in this, how to get those responsible for the war to fulfill the peace formula. Now Russia is avoiding honest, open diplomacy, which is why we in Ukraine have developed an action plan that can correct the situation between the current situation and the upcoming Peace Summit, which will ensure the achievement of reliable stability..." Zelensky said.

He reminded that the Victory Plan has already been presented to the United States.

"We are now sharing this plan with all our partners to achieve the objectives of the plan. The first point of the plan deals with the lack of geopolitical confidence in Europe and how this should be addressed. This includes strengthening NATO. This will ensure Putin's geopolitical loss... Ukraine's future membership will be one of the real steps towards such peace, confidence in peace. In December, we will have a chance to take a step towards peace, towards stability, let's take this opportunity and make the right choice to end this war," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine counts on the leadership of US President Joe Biden, on the moderate and reasonable policies of the UK, France, and Germany.

"We are also counting on each of you (participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit - ed.) Together we can achieve everything we need," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Daria Zarivna reportedthat Ukraine will not host the Second Global Peace Summit next month, which was expected in November.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar saidthat Ukraine expects to hold a peace summit by the end of the year and wants Russia to participate, but without any direct bilateral talks with Russia.