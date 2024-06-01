ukenru
In Colombia, during the collapse of a bridge in the north of the country, four people were killed

In Colombia, during the collapse of a bridge in the north of the country, four people were killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31807 views

Four people were killed and three injured in the collapse of the part of the city connecting Barranquilla and Soledad in northern Colombia.

In northern Colombia, four people were killed when part of a bridge collapsed. This was announced on Friday, May 31, by the governor of the Atlantico department Eduardo Ignacio Verano de la Rosa, writes CNN, reports UNN.

Details

"Together with the mayor and the deputy minister for disaster prevention and prevention, we are at the scene of an emergency on 30th Street, where a section of the bridge connecting Barranquilla with Soledad collapsed," the governor wrote on his page in X.

According to him, four people were killed and three others were injured. The causes of the bridge collapse are being determined.

Pedestrian bridge to Obolon Island opened in Kyiv24.05.24, 11:19 • 18576 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyNews of the WorldEvents
cnnCNN
colombiaColombia

