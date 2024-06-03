In Chernihiv region, 38 explosions were heard during the day due to Russian shelling: two communities were under attack

During the day, the Russian invaders launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region. 38 explosions were recorded. The enemy opened fire with mortars, artillery and hit with FPV drones. About it UNN reports with reference to the northern border. State border service on Facebook.

The situation on the border during the day as of 06.00 on June 03, May 2024. the Russian occupation army continues to use its own tactics of terror and conducts attacks on numerous civilian objects of our state. During the day, Russian troops launched strikes with various types of weapons on the border of the Chernihiv region. 38 explosions were recorded. - the message says.

Details

In particular, enemy attacks were recorded:

Novgorod-Seversk Community: 5 explosions (parishes, probably from 120 mm mortars and FPV drones) in the direction of Gremyach settlement.

Semyonovskaya hromada: 28 explosions (parishes, probably from 120 mm mortars and barrel artillery) in the direction of Leskovshchyna, Bleshnya and Zarechye localities.Snovskaya hromada: 5 explosions (parishes, probably from a 120 mm mortar) in the direction of the settlement of Klyusy.



"Information about the dead and wounded as a result of shelling among the local population has not been recorded," the report says.

