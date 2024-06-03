One killed and 6 wounded in Kharkiv region over 24 hours due to Russian shelling

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 58321 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137395 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142567 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235345 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170604 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163075 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147526 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217836 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112904 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204461 views

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 42730 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 56788 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107672 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 38040 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103322 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235345 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217836 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204461 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230618 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217891 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 4641 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103320 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107671 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157826 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156638 views
One killed and 6 wounded in Kharkiv region over 24 hours due to Russian shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23351 views

One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of a Russian missile strike on a recreation center in Chuhuiv district of district of Kharkiv region.

On the night of June 3, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Slobozhanska community of Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. One man was killed and another woman and a man were injured. This was announced on Monday by the head of the JMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports. 

June 3, 00: 29 Slobozhanskaya TG Chuguevsky district. A rocket attack was carried out , as a result of which it hit the territory of the Recreation Center. Damage to the House. One person was killed. Another man and woman were injured

- Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Taco chairman of the RMA spoke about the shelling of the Russians on June 2 and the security situation in the region: 

  • 20: 30 Izyumsky district, Borovskaya TG, Borovaya village.   as a result of an enemy UAV hit, a residential building burned down.
  • 17: 10 Kharkiv district, Tsirkunovskaya TG, Cherkassky Tishki village. As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding burned. 
  • 10: 20 m.Volchansk. During the explosion of an explosive object, a common-law man was injured. Hospitalized. 
  • 10: 00 Izyumsky district, Borovskaya Andreevka village. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, a private house was damaged, followed by a fire. Two people were injured.
  • 09: 18 Chuguevsky district, Stary Saltov village. As a result of the shelling, a civilian car was damaged. Two people were injured.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising