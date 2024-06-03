One killed and 6 wounded in Kharkiv region over 24 hours due to Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of a Russian missile strike on a recreation center in Chuhuiv district of district of Kharkiv region.
On the night of June 3, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Slobozhanska community of Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. One man was killed and another woman and a man were injured. This was announced on Monday by the head of the JMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
June 3, 00: 29 Slobozhanskaya TG Chuguevsky district. A rocket attack was carried out , as a result of which it hit the territory of the Recreation Center. Damage to the House. One person was killed. Another man and woman were injured
Taco chairman of the RMA spoke about the shelling of the Russians on June 2 and the security situation in the region:
- 20: 30 Izyumsky district, Borovskaya TG, Borovaya village. as a result of an enemy UAV hit, a residential building burned down.
- 17: 10 Kharkiv district, Tsirkunovskaya TG, Cherkassky Tishki village. As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding burned.
- 10: 20 m.Volchansk. During the explosion of an explosive object, a common-law man was injured. Hospitalized.
- 10: 00 Izyumsky district, Borovskaya Andreevka village. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, a private house was damaged, followed by a fire. Two people were injured.
- 09: 18 Chuguevsky district, Stary Saltov village. As a result of the shelling, a civilian car was damaged. Two people were injured.
