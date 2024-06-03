One killed and 6 wounded in Kharkiv region over 24 hours due to Russian shelling

On the night of June 3, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Slobozhanska community of Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. One man was killed and another woman and a man were injured. This was announced on Monday by the head of the JMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

June 3, 00: 29 Slobozhanskaya TG Chuguevsky district. A rocket attack was carried out , as a result of which it hit the territory of the Recreation Center. Damage to the House. One person was killed. Another man and woman were injured - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Taco chairman of the RMA spoke about the shelling of the Russians on June 2 and the security situation in the region:

20: 30 Izyumsky district, Borovskaya TG, Borovaya village. as a result of an enemy UAV hit, a residential building burned down.

17: 10 Kharkiv district, Tsirkunovskaya TG, Cherkassky Tishki village. As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding burned.



10: 20 m.Volchansk. During the explosion of an explosive object, a common-law man was injured. Hospitalized.



10: 00 Izyumsky district, Borovskaya Andreevka village. As a result of the shelling of the KAB, a private house was damaged, followed by a fire. Two people were injured.



09: 18 Chuguevsky district, Stary Saltov village. As a result of the shelling, a civilian car was damaged. Two people were injured.



