In April, the business concluded more than 1 thousand loan agreements under state guarantees on a portfolio basis

In April, 1,130 loan agreements worth more than UAH 4.3 billion were concluded, of which UAH 2.4 billion was guaranteed by the state. Since December 2020, 36,213 loans totaling UAH 116.1 billion have been visible under state guarantees to support small and medium-sized businesses. This is reported by The Ministry of Finance, writes UNN.

As of May 1, 2024, 29 banks were servicing 18,672 loans totaling UAH 65.5 billion. Of these, UAH 29.9 billion of the principal debt was partially guaranteed by the state on a portfolio basis, which is approximately 68% of the total limit of guarantees provided, which is UAH 43.9 billion.

In April, 1,130 loan agreements were concluded for a total amount of more than UAH 4.3 billion, of which UAH 2.4 billion was provided with state guarantees. As of May 1, JSC CB PrivatBank is the leader in the number of loans under state guarantees on a portfolio basis, servicing 12,299 loans in the amount of UAH 20.4 billion, which is 58% of the limit provided to the bank. Oschadbank JSC is the second largest in terms of the number of such loans with 3,012 loans worth UAH 11.3 billion, which is 90% of its limit. UKRGASBANK is in third place with 830 loans worth UAH 9.3 billion, which is 66% of its limit.

The largest volume of loans is serviced:

in Kyiv - 2,177 loans worth UAH 7.8 billion;

in the Dnipropetrovsk region - 1,458 loans worth UAH 4.8 billion;

in Lviv region - 1,651 loans worth UAH 4.8 billion;

in the Kyiv region-1,134 loans worth UAH 3.9 billion.

The largest number of loans partially covered by government guarantees on a portfolio basis falls on the following sectors of economic activity::

agriculture – 4,912 loans totaling UAH 29.1 billion;

wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repairs - 7,908 loans worth UAH 16.9 billion;

processing industry – 2,860 loans worth UAH 13.4 billion;

transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities-1,101 loans worth UAH 2.3 billion;

construction – 455 loans worth UAH 1.4 billion.

