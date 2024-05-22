In April, the business concluded more than 1 thousand loan agreements under state guarantees on a portfolio basis

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In April, the business concluded more than 1 thousand loan agreements under state guarantees on a portfolio basis

In April, the business concluded more than 1 thousand loan agreements under state guarantees on a portfolio basis

Kyiv  •  UNN

In April, 1,130 loan agreements worth more than UAH 4.3 billion were concluded under state guarantees on a portfolio basis, of which UAH 2.4 billion was guaranteed by the state.

In April, 1,130 loan agreements worth more than UAH 4.3 billion were concluded, of which UAH 2.4 billion was guaranteed by the state. Since December 2020, 36,213 loans totaling UAH 116.1 billion have been visible under state guarantees to support small and medium-sized businesses. This is reported by The Ministry of Finance, writes UNN.

Details

As of May 1, 2024, 29 banks were servicing 18,672 loans totaling UAH 65.5 billion. Of these, UAH 29.9 billion of the principal debt was partially guaranteed by the state on a portfolio basis, which is approximately 68% of the total limit of guarantees provided, which is UAH 43.9 billion.

In April, 1,130 loan agreements were concluded for a total amount of more than UAH 4.3 billion, of which UAH 2.4 billion was provided with state guarantees. As of May 1, JSC CB PrivatBank is the leader in the number of loans under state guarantees on a portfolio basis, servicing 12,299 loans in the amount of UAH 20.4 billion, which is 58% of the limit provided to the bank. Oschadbank JSC is the second largest in terms of the number of such loans with 3,012 loans worth UAH 11.3 billion, which is 90% of its limit. UKRGASBANK is in third place with 830 loans worth UAH 9.3 billion, which is 66% of its limit.

The largest volume of loans is serviced:

  • in Kyiv - 2,177 loans worth UAH 7.8 billion;
  • in the Dnipropetrovsk region - 1,458 loans worth UAH 4.8 billion;
  • in Lviv region - 1,651 loans worth UAH 4.8 billion;
  • in the Kyiv region-1,134 loans worth UAH 3.9 billion.

The largest number of loans partially covered by government guarantees on a portfolio basis falls on the following sectors of economic activity::

  • agriculture – 4,912 loans totaling UAH 29.1 billion;
  • wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repairs - 7,908 loans worth UAH 16.9 billion;
  • processing industry – 2,860 loans worth UAH 13.4 billion;
  • transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities-1,101 loans worth UAH 2.3 billion;
  • construction – 455 loans worth UAH 1.4 billion.

Recall

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy submitted a draft law on the state agrarian register aimed at improving the mechanism for providing state support to agricultural producers through an automated system.

