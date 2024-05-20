ukenru
eHousing: since the beginning of the year, four thousand Ukrainian families have received loans to purchase housing

eHousing: since the beginning of the year, four thousand Ukrainian families have received loans to purchase housing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20779 views

Since the beginning of 2024, 4,000 Ukrainian families have received loans totaling UAH 6.7 billion to purchase housing under the eOselya program, bringing the total number of families who have received loans worth over UAH 16 billion since the program's launch to 10,277.

Since the beginning of the year, 4,000 Ukrainian families have used the eHouse program to purchase housing, receiving loans totaling UAH 6.7 billion. In total, since the beginning of the program, 10,277 families have received loans worth more than UAH 16 billion, UNN reports.

"Since the beginning of this year, 4,000 Ukrainians have already taken out loans for the purchase of housing under the eHouse program for a total of UAH 6.7 billion. Most of them will buy apartments, and 161 families will buy private houses. I would like to remind you that the opportunity to buy a private house under the program appeared at the beginning of this year. It is important that every third loan under the program was issued for the purchase of so-called first sale housing - either ready-made from the developer or under construction. In total, more than 10,000 families have already taken out mortgage loans worth UAH 16 billion since the program was launched," says Nadiya Bihun, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainians received 291 loans totaling UAH 510 million under the eHouse program.

Among them:

Loans at 3% were granted to 143 military and security personnel, 14 teachers, 20 doctors and 12 scientists;

Loans at 7% interest rate were received by: 89 Ukrainians who do not have their own housing, 9 internally displaced persons and 4 veterans.

The largest number of loans was taken out to purchase housing on the secondary market - 207 loans. At the same time, 84 Ukrainians took out loans to buy first sale housing, either from a developer or in a house under construction. Most mortgage loans were taken out by residents:

Kyiv region - 92;

of the city of Kyiv - 57;

Odesa region - 17;

Vinnytsia region - 16;

Lviv region - 15.

Recall

219 defenders from Odesa region took advantage of interest-free loans for new housing under the eHouse program. The preferential rate is 3-7%, and the loan term is up to 20 years. The minimum down payment is 20%.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

