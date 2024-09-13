In 2025, the US is likely to reduce the level of financial support for Ukraine - WSJ

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114354 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117013 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190727 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149400 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150583 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141941 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194549 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183765 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 44283 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 71331 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67624 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40770 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 47188 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190721 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194545 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210741 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199139 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148133 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147533 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151752 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142775 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159283 views
In 2025, the US is likely to reduce the level of financial support for Ukraine - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19250 views

The Wall Street Journal reports that the United States is likely to reduce financial assistance to Ukraine in 2025. The White House discusses options for supporting Kyiv, given limited resources and political uncertainty.

In 2025, Washington is likely to reduce the amount of financial assistance to Ukraine, regardless of who heads the White House. The Wall Street Journal writes about this with reference to its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

The publication points out that there are only four months left in the Biden administration, and there is no hope that Congress will approve additional funding for Ukraine regardless of who wins the presidency.

So today, the White House is discussing how best to help Kyiv, given the limited set of tools available. Among the options is the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons in strikes against Russia. 

At the same time, the US realizes that is unlikely to satisfy Kyiv, which has been trying for months to convince the Biden administration to allow its troops to use long-range weapons.

Ukraine and the United States agree to develop partnership in economic recovery projects06.09.24, 19:59 • 47316 views

In addition, Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk region last month caused tensions with Washington. The journalists emphasized that the United States did not comment publicly on the Ukrainian operation. 

However, behind the scenes, US officials are nervous that by sending so many troops to Kursk, Ukraine has left itself vulnerable in the east.

Earlier this year, the administration managed to push through a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, enough to keep Kyiv's forces going for months to come, but unlikely to continue in the future, regardless of who occupies the White House

- writes Wall Street Journal

The journalists explained that the Biden administration wants Kyiv to focus on stopping Russian advances in the east along the current combat lines.

To protect Ukraine from future uncertainty, the Biden administration and NATO allies are trying to build long-term plans to help Kyiv that can survive political fluctuations in any country.

NATO Admiral: US unlikely to stop supporting Ukraine after elections11.09.24, 12:21 • 19745 views

In particular, during his visit to Europe this week, Blinken noted that more than two dozen countries, many of them NATO members, have signed bilateral security agreements with Kyiv. This is expected to help Ukraine build up its armed forces and defense industry.

AddendumAddendum

The journalists explained that if Vice President Kamala Harris takes over the White House in the November elections, she will face the same restrictions as Biden in trying to maintain support for Ukraine.

However, if Donald Trump wins, Ukraine will face a new and potentially unknown dynamic in Washington. 

Trump's plan for Ukraine: a demilitarized zone and a rejection of NATO13.09.24, 03:33 • 102375 views

So today, the US presidential administration is trying to improve Ukraine's strategic position as much as possible before the end of Joe Biden's term. 

Recall

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that the United States wants to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to be in a strong position in negotiations with Russia

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

