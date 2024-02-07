ukenru
04:30 AM • 63535 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116451 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121658 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 163718 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 164761 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266748 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176694 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166811 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148589 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237045 views

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83954 views
March 1, 10:30 PM • 61591 views
March 2, 12:27 AM • 97376 views
March 2, 01:39 AM • 58636 views
05:19 AM • 39802 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266749 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237045 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 222430 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 247895 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 234098 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116453 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 100071 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 100523 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 117053 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 117715 views
IMI: 23 cases of freedom of speech violations recorded in Ukraine in January

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28142 views

IMI recorded 23 cases of violations of freedom of speech in Ukraine in January 2024, of which 17 were committed by Ukraine and 6 by Russia.

In the first month of 2024, 23 cases of violations of freedom of speech were recorded in Ukraine, of which 17 cases were the responsibility of the Ukrainian side. This is evidenced by data from the Institute of Mass Information, UNN reports.

In January 2024, IMI experts recorded 23 cases of violations of freedom of speech in Ukraine. In 17 of these cases, the Ukrainian side was responsible. For the same period last year, these figures were significantly different - IMI recorded 10 crimes against freedom of speech in Ukraine, and nine of them were committed by Russia against the media and journalists. 

 - according to the monthly monitoring data of the IMI.

Details [1

It is noted that 6 cases of violations of freedom of speech were committed by Russia, in particular, shelling and injuries of journalists, cyberattacks, legal pressure and damage to the media office as a result of missile attacks.

Image

Recall

Among the scandalous stories of obstruction of journalistic activity since the beginning of 2024 is the surveillance of Bihus.Info team members in a countryside complex.

In early January , the Narodna Pravda YouTube channel distributed a video of Bihus.Info employees allegedly using illegal substances. The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, responded to the video, saying that the video was not of journalists, but of cameramen, and assured that such actions would result in tough personnel changes.  

On February 5, Bihus.Info reportedthat its journalists had identified those who had installed hidden cameras in hotel rooms to monitor the editorial office. These were employees of the Security Service of Ukraine. Later, Roman Semenchenko, head of the SBU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood was fired because of the surveillance of the editorial office. 

The investigators are convinced that they were being followed by SBU officers, who are supposed to be protecting our statehood, not looking for compromising information about independent media. The SBU denied that the journalists were being followed, while the special forces claim that they were investigating the case of drug dealers associated with BIHUS Info employees. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergenciesMultimedia
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

