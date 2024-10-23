IMF increases Ukraine's financing plan for 2025 to USD 2.7 billion - Ministry of Finance
Kyiv • UNN
The IMF has optimized the schedule of tranches for Ukraine for 2025, increasing funding from $1.8 billion to $2.7 billion. Over the 19 months of the EFF program, Ukraine has successfully completed five reviews, attracting $8.7 billion.
The International Monetary Fund is expected to increase the number of tranches and the amount of funding for Ukraine under the EFF program in 2025 from $1.8 billion to $2.7 billion. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"The decision to optimize the schedule of tranches for 2025 was important for our country, which will allow us to attract more funds to the state budget under the EFF next year," said Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.
According to the Ministry of Finance, "from now on, the IMF EFF program provides for up to USD 2.7 billion for 2025 based on the results of four revisions." Initially, this amount was about $1.8 billion, according to two revisions of the program.
As of October 2024, the IMF is Ukraine's third largest partner in terms of disbursed financial assistance (after the EU and the US). As Marchenko pointed out, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received more than $11.3 billion from the IMF alone.
Over the 19 months of the Extended Fund Facility program, Ukraine has successfully completed five reviews - for the first time in the history of cooperation with the IMF. This allowed Ukraine to attract about USD 8.7 billion out of the USD 15.6 billion provided by the program.
Ukraine receives $1.1 billion from the IMF23.10.24, 11:45 • 12575 views