Illegal expulsion of Ukrainians from Crimea: occupation judge is served with a notice of suspicion

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72314 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105433 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148395 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152602 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249148 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173833 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165131 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148281 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43181 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37991 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31766 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56323 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50351 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249148 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225239 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211413 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237192 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224047 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72314 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50351 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56323 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112665 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113583 views
Illegal expulsion of Ukrainians from Crimea: occupation judge is served with a notice of suspicion

Illegal expulsion of Ukrainians from Crimea: occupation judge is served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16246 views

The occupation judge was served a notice of suspicion for the illegal deportation of a Ukrainian citizen from Crimea and faces up to 12 years in prison.

The autonomy's prosecutor's office has served a notice of suspicion to an occupation judge involved in the deportation of Ukrainian citizens from Crimea. The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Crimean Prosecutor's Office, an occupation judge involved in the deportation of Ukrainian citizens from Crimea was served a notice of suspicion. She is charged with violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years in prison,

- the statement said.

Details

It has been established that the suspect has been a "judge of the Yevpatoria City Court of the Republic of Crimea" since 2017. She knew for certain that the residents of the occupied peninsula and all those who legally stay in Crimea are protected by international humanitarian law. Despite this, illegally applying the legislation of the Russian Federation, in February 2018, she decided to forcibly expel a citizen of Ukraine from the peninsula due to the alleged lack of permits.

The prosecutor's office noted that Ukrainian legislation and international humanitarian law do not provide for any additional permits for Ukrainian citizens to reside in the temporarily occupied territory of the peninsula. Thus, the suspect violated the requirements of the Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949.

Addendum

Ukraine sentenced nine former Crimean judges in absentia to 12-15 years in prison for treason after they betrayed their oaths and started working in Russian courts after the occupation of Crimea.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

Contact us about advertising