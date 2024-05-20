Illegal expulsion of Ukrainians from Crimea: occupation judge is served with a notice of suspicion

The autonomy's prosecutor's office has served a notice of suspicion to an occupation judge involved in the deportation of Ukrainian citizens from Crimea. The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Crimean Prosecutor's Office, an occupation judge involved in the deportation of Ukrainian citizens from Crimea was served a notice of suspicion. She is charged with violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years in prison, - the statement said.

Details

It has been established that the suspect has been a "judge of the Yevpatoria City Court of the Republic of Crimea" since 2017. She knew for certain that the residents of the occupied peninsula and all those who legally stay in Crimea are protected by international humanitarian law. Despite this, illegally applying the legislation of the Russian Federation, in February 2018, she decided to forcibly expel a citizen of Ukraine from the peninsula due to the alleged lack of permits.

The prosecutor's office noted that Ukrainian legislation and international humanitarian law do not provide for any additional permits for Ukrainian citizens to reside in the temporarily occupied territory of the peninsula. Thus, the suspect violated the requirements of the Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 1949.

Addendum

Ukraine sentenced nine former Crimean judges in absentia to 12-15 years in prison for treason after they betrayed their oaths and started working in Russian courts after the occupation of Crimea.