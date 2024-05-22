Illegal enrichment for UAH 15.7 million: ex-deputy head of the Presidential Office reported suspicion

Former deputy head of the presidential office Andriy Smirnov was informed of suspicion of illegal enrichment for UAH 15.7 million. this UNN reports with Reference to SAPO.

Details

As it became known UNN from its own sources, we are talking about the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Andrey Smirnov.

On May 22, 2024, on behalf of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor reported suspicion of illegal enrichment for UAH 15.7 million to the former deputy head of the Office of the president of Ukraine. The person's actions are qualified under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the message says.

It is reported that as part of the pre-trial investigation carried out by NABU detectives, it was established that in 2020-2022 the official acquired assets worth UAH 17.1 million. we are talking about 2 cars (Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen), 2 motorcycles (Honda and BMW), three parking spaces in Kiev, an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Lviv and a land plot in Transcarpathia.

The vast majority of the acquired property was registered to the sibling, but the person retained the right to dispose of it in full. The Honda motorcycle was registered to a friend, but later the official reissued it for himself. However, it turned out that neither official income nor savings were enough to purchase them. The difference between the value of property and a person's funds is UAH 15.7 million - informs SAP.

The investigation was launched by SAPO and NABU after the publication of a journalistic investigation, as well as with the assistance of the National Agency for the Prevention of corruption.

Add-On

In February 2023, journalists found out that in 2022, the brother of the then deputy head of the OP, Andrii Smyrnov, Ihor, purchased property, including an apartment and a land plot in the Carpathians, at a price significantly below the market price, totalling a quarter of a million dollars. On 29 March 2024, Zelenskyi fired Andrii Yermak's deputy, Andrii Smyrnov.