If putin succeeded and moved the borders in Europe by force, it would be much more expensive - Scholz on continuing military support for Ukraine

Supporting Ukraine is a defense of European freedoms, because if putin were allowed to move borders by force in the modern world, it would have very serious consequences for the whole of Europe. This is stated in a statement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which is posted on the X network, UNN reports.

Details

The Chancellor said that since February 24, 2022, Germany has already supported Ukraine with about 28 billion euros. According to him, such a large-scale support was the right decision, even though the Germans are feeling the financial consequences.

But what if putin had succeeded in his military campaign? What if the borders in Europe could be moved by force? The consequences of this would cost us much more than our support for Ukraine in its defense struggle - in all respects - Scholz said.

He emphasized that Putin is trying to conquer Ukraine and then move further west.

If he succeeds in conquering Ukraine, it will not be a return to peace, but a prelude to the next aggression. In his statements, Putin has repeatedly stated that his goals go much further - said the Chancellor.

He described support for Ukraine as support for the European peace order as a whole and the preservation of European freedoms.

He also said that this was why he was happy to welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin, where they signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation and long-term support. Scholz noted that by signing the agreement, Germany pledged to continue its long-term support for Ukraine. He reminded that Germany provides military support to Ukraine, supplies weapons and training for the military, and helps modernize the Ukrainian defense industry.

