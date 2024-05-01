IAEA chief to visit Iran next week

Next week, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, plans to visit Iran to participate in a nuclear conference. This was reported by Reuters, and by UNN.

Details

Grossi is expected to attend the conference, which will take place on May 6-8, before which he will meet with Iranian officials.

It is noted that the IAEA head spoke about a visit to Tehran in the winter. According to him, this will help overcome the "distance" in relations between the IAEA and the Islamic Republic.

Addendum

Earlier, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that Iran is a few weeks away from having enough enriched uranium to make an atomic bomb.

Nuclear weapons have 'no place' in Iran's nuclear doctrine, says foreign ministry spokesman

Recall

Iranian Minister of Defense and Support of the Armed Forces Mohammad Ashtiani said that Tehran and Moscow have agreed to deepen and expand their relations to a new level.