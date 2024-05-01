IAEA chief to visit Iran next week

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
IAEA chief to visit Iran next week

IAEA chief to visit Iran next week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21806 views

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, plans to visit Iran next week to attend a nuclear conference and meet with Iranian officials to overcome the "distance" in the IAEA-Iran relationship.

Next week, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, plans to visit Iran to participate in a nuclear conference. This was reported by Reuters, and by UNN.

Details

Grossi is expected to attend the conference, which will take place on May 6-8, before which he will meet with Iranian officials.

It is noted that the IAEA head spoke about a visit to Tehran in the winter. According to him, this will help overcome the "distance" in relations between the IAEA and the Islamic Republic.

Addendum

Earlier, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that Iran is a few weeks away from having enough enriched uranium to make an atomic bomb.

Nuclear weapons have 'no place' in Iran's nuclear doctrine, says foreign ministry spokesman22.04.24, 19:50 • 23975 views

Recall

Iranian Minister of Defense and Support of the Armed Forces Mohammad Ashtiani said that Tehran and Moscow have agreed to deepen and expand their relations to a new level.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
reutersReuters
tehranTehran
iranIran

