I think this is dangerous: Zelensky on the termination of relations between the US and Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the termination of relations between the United States and Europe is dangerous because Russia will be able to take advantage of it. The Head of State told journalists about this during an official visit to the UAE, UNN reports.

Europe needs to be stronger, because today's US policy, and this is their choice, and they have the right to do so, they are more focused on their domestic issues. Today, America is No. 1 for them. You can understand, they are a self-sufficient country. I think it is dangerous for everyone if America withdraws from such a close alliance as it has with Europe today. If they withdraw, and this includes weapons, economy, and energy, it will be dangerous. russia will be able to take advantage of this, and will use, if not weapons, then economic weapons, energy weapons - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the termination of US relations with Europe is not good, but it is America's choice.

In any case, what Europe already knows is that it needs to become stronger. It needs to change, it needs to grow in defense, weapons, AI, food safety, and energy and allow all types of energy to be developed - Zelensky added.

The United States of America asked European leaders to submit proposals for peacekeepers and security guarantees for Ukraine.