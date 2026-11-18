SBU Major General Serhii Duka at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada TSC

At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of defense legislation and anti-corruption legislation, as well as compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law, Major General Serhii Duka stated that he still had not received any document regarding his official status in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and that he learned about his dismissal from the media. He also spoke in detail about the structure of the unit under his command, counterintelligence activities, and the performance of combat missions during the war, UNN reports.

Details

"To be honest, I do not even know. I was not shown any document stating what my status is. From the media, I know that I was dismissed from my position," Duka said in response to a question from Oleksii Honcharenko.

Earlier, the media reported that Duka had been dismissed as First Deputy Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SBU on November 4, the day he was detained.

Separately, the major general explained in detail what exactly he did in the Security Service of Ukraine and which units were subordinate to him. In particular, he emphasized that the Department for the Protection of National Statehood (DPN) has several independent areas of work, but his personal responsibility extended to only one of them.

"There are three areas: politics, religion, and, broadly speaking, corruption and organized crime—that is what I was responsible for. And there is the economy. In other words, the DPN Department consists of these three large subdivisions. There are more than 1,500 people. As First Deputy, I was responsible for my main directorate. I had no connection to the others," Duka explained.

The major general also spoke in detail about the structure of the main directorate, which comprised five directorates. The first carried out counterintelligence protection of the state's interests in government bodies, including ministries and other state institutions.

Duka paid particular attention to the second directorate, which was responsible for counterintelligence support for law enforcement agencies.

"The second directorate, which is where the conflict with NABU began, is responsible for counterintelligence support for law enforcement agencies. It includes the police, the tax service, NABU, the State Bureau of Investigation, the prosecutor's office, the penitentiary service, and the military," the general said.

The third directorate specialized in combating organized crime, the fourth in countering smuggling and corruption in customs authorities, while the fifth provided counterintelligence protection for the judicial system.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the unit's structure expanded. As Duka said, on his personal initiative, another service was established which, unlike the other directorates, focused directly on carrying out combat missions.

"During the war, on my initiative, a sixth service was established within my unit, which was engaged in combat operations. These are personnel who are constantly involved in repelling enemy aggression," he said.

According to the general, personnel of the newly established service worked with attack unmanned aerial vehicles, including FPV drones and long-range systems, and also participated in special operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

During the TSC meeting, Duka also spoke about his work in the first days of the full-scale invasion. When deputies asked where he had been on February 24, 2022, the general replied that he had remained in the capital together with his subordinates and participated in organizing its defense.

"On February 24 (editor's note: 2022), I was in the city of Kyiv with my team and continued to remain in Kyiv constantly," Duka said.

He clarified that he had headed one of the operational groups established to defend Kyiv. According to him, the capital was then divided into separate areas of responsibility, each of which was to ensure the repelling of a possible offensive by Russian forces.

We remind you

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced the uncovering of an alleged criminal organization as part of Operation "Carthage." One of the suspects was Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka. According to the investigation, he may have been involved in facilitating the activities of the criminal group. The general himself denies the charges brought against him.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Duka to be held in custody, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million.

On November 13, the full amount of the bail was posted for the general, after which he was released from the pretrial detention center.