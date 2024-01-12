I have a queue of customers because I do everything "to the best of my ability": the winner of the Do Your Business competition tells how his car service is developing

Vasyl Tsvyakh from Ternopil region has been repairing cars all his life. Five months ago, he won the "Do Your Business" business idea competition organized by the MHP-Hromada charitable foundation and opened his own car repair shop in the small village of Ivanchany. Tsvyakh told how his business is developing and shared his plans to turn it into a family business, UNN reports.

Details

Tsviach is a car repair mechanic by training. For 10 years, he worked at authorized service stations in Ternopil as a mechanic and locksmith.

His clients encouraged him to open his own car repair shop.

"Because there were a lot of them, constantly calling me directly, making appointments with me.

So, two years ago, he built a building from scratch near his home. After the outbreak of a large-scale war, I put all preparatory work on hold, but this year I resumed it. I had a goal, but I realized that it would be difficult to do it alone. That's why I decided to apply for the "Do Your Business" competition from the MHP-Hromada Foundation," the man recalls.

With a grant of UAH 100 thousand, Tsvyakh purchased a hydraulic stand, a welding machine, and various small tools that are essential for quality work. He also bought a pneumatic compressor and a hydraulic press at his own expense.

There are no problems with customers, the man says.

"People come from all over the Zbarazh community, and there are appointments for repairs at least two days in advance. There are no more car repair shops within a 20-kilometer radius, but people come from farther distances. Because I try to do everything efficiently, inexpensively and comprehensively: repairing the chassis, servicing engines, and replacing technical fluids and consumables," he adds.

Tsvyakh does not advertise his business. Motorists know about him because he does his job with integrity.

Over time, Vasyl plans to open a car parts and chemicals store and create jobs.

"In the meantime, I am gradually involving my 17-year-old son in the business. He is now a student, following in his father's footsteps, and is learning the automotive trade," he said.

Recall

At the end of May last year, the organizers of the "Do Your Business" business idea competition for entrepreneurs in small towns and villages announced the winners of the year. In 2023, the MHP-Community Charitable Foundation, which organized the competition, supported 80 business projects totaling more than UAH 7.4 million. A total of 615 applications were received from small entrepreneurs from all over the country. In particular, most business ideas were submitted in Kyiv (22%), Cherkasy (12%), Dnipro (11%), Vinnytsia (9%), and Lviv (9%) regions.

The main criteria for selecting the winners were project innovation, economic component, creation of new jobs, social significance, and involvement of IDPs in business or work. Both existing businesses that are expanding or relocating and entrepreneurs who have a business idea and are just looking for funding to implement it received grant support.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.