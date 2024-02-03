ukenru
"I appreciate the implementation of the agreements with Scholz": Zelenskyy thanks Germany for €7.6 billion for Ukraine in budget

"I appreciate the implementation of the agreements with Scholz": Zelenskyy thanks Germany for €7.6 billion for Ukraine in budget

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101255 views

The German Bundestag approved €7.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine in its 2024 budget, a move welcomed by President Zelenskiy, who said he appreciated Germany's consistent support.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision of the German Bundestag to allocate 7.6 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in the budget for 2024, UNN reports.

I welcome the German Bundestag's approval of €7.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine in the 2024 budget. I appreciate that our agreements with Chancellor Olaf Scholz are being implemented

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

He thanked the Bundesrat for adopting an important political resolution in support of Ukraine.

"My special thanks to the Bundesrat ... for adopting an important political resolution in support of Ukraine as Russia's full-scale invasion approaches the two-year mark. We appreciate the consistent support of our German friends at all levels. We can rely on Germany!" Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

On February 2, the Bundestag approved the German budget for 2024, which includes at least 520 million euros to be spent on the purchase of military equipment to be transferred to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
bundestagBundestag
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising