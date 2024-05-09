ukenru
06:49 PM • 72156 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105395 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 148357 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 152568 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249114 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173823 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165121 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148277 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225221 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Humanitarian aid and no weapons: South Korean President assures that Seoul will continue to support Ukraine

Humanitarian aid and no weapons: South Korean President assures that Seoul will continue to support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46940 views

South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol assured that Seoul will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but will not supply lethal weapons due to its policy of not arming countries involved in conflicts.

South Korean President Yun Seok-yol held one of his few press conferences. Speaking  to the media, the politician assured that Seoul would continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine. This was reported by AFPand UNN.

Details

It is noted that this was the first press conference of the president since August 2022, dedicated to the second anniversary of his term as head of state. 

The South Korean president reminded that the country provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine , but adheres to the policy of not providing lethal weapons to any country.

He emphasized that Seoul will not revise its long-standing policy of banning arms sales to countries involved in any conflicts.

South Korea to provide Ukraine with $12 million for military rehabilitation05.04.24, 18:59 • 31475 views

Addendum

Yol also noted that South Korea is currently in "uncomfortable" relations with Russia because of the conflict over Ukraine and Moscow's purchase of North Korean weapons.

At the same time, he explained that Seoul seeks to cooperate with Moscow in the economy and other areas "where there are common interests.

Recall

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik warned that North Korea could sell Russia new types of tactical guided missiles in addition to supplying short-range ballistic missiles for strikes against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
seoulSeoul
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising