Humanitarian aid and no weapons: South Korean President assures that Seoul will continue to support Ukraine

South Korean President Yun Seok-yol held one of his few press conferences. Speaking to the media, the politician assured that Seoul would continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine. This was reported by AFPand UNN.

Details

It is noted that this was the first press conference of the president since August 2022, dedicated to the second anniversary of his term as head of state.

The South Korean president reminded that the country provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine , but adheres to the policy of not providing lethal weapons to any country.

He emphasized that Seoul will not revise its long-standing policy of banning arms sales to countries involved in any conflicts.

South Korea to provide Ukraine with $12 million for military rehabilitation

Addendum

Yol also noted that South Korea is currently in "uncomfortable" relations with Russia because of the conflict over Ukraine and Moscow's purchase of North Korean weapons.

At the same time, he explained that Seoul seeks to cooperate with Moscow in the economy and other areas "where there are common interests.

Recall

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik warned that North Korea could sell Russia new types of tactical guided missiles in addition to supplying short-range ballistic missiles for strikes against Ukraine.