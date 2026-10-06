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How to catch up with the school curriculum amid "gaps" caused by air-raid alerts - Ministry of Education released a guide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

The Ministry of Education and Science presented a guide to help overcome students’ learning losses caused by lessons interrupted by air-raid alerts. It contains steps for assessment and support.

How to catch up with the school curriculum amid "gaps" caused by air-raid alerts - Ministry of Education released a guide

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has released a guide on addressing learning losses among students, which arise, in particular, due to interruptions to lessons during air raids, UNN reports.

Details

"Air raids interrupt lessons, forcing changes to the schedule and learning formats. Under such conditions, students may experience various learning difficulties, so it is important for teachers to identify them promptly and determine exactly what assistance is needed," the ministry said in a post.

The Ministry of Education and Science presented on cards the key steps for addressing learning losses: from diagnosing learning needs to planning support, selecting assignments, and monitoring progress. This is expected to "help identify priorities and work with specific gaps."

Reminder

Schools in Kyiv operate according to individual adaptive algorithms that take into account various scenarios for the development of the security situation. In particular, during remote learning, an air raid does not mean the automatic end of a lesson—the class is paused for the time students and the teacher need to move to a safer location, after which it can be continued.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineEducation
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Air raid alert
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
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