How oil prices changed after Iran's attack on Bahrain

Global oil prices stabilized after two weeks of declines amid renewed tensions in the Middle East. Following Iran's attack on a U.S. military base in Bahrain, Brent crude is trading at $95.53 per barrel, while WTI is at $88.46. Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

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As of the morning of November 16, Brent futures for January delivery fell by 0.3%, while the price of U.S. WTI remained virtually unchanged.

The previous day, Iran attacked a U.S. helicopter base in Bahrain with drones. In addition, Iranian state media reported that 5 vessels had allegedly struck mines and caught fire within 48 hours.

What is influencing global oil prices

According to the International Energy Agency, global oil supply has exceeded demand for the first time since the beginning of the war. In the current quarter, the surplus could reach 2 million barrels per day.

Two tankers struck mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz – Iran said they had violated the prohibited route

At the same time, the fuel market situation remains tense. Attacks on oil refineries and supply disruptions are keeping diesel prices high.

Analysts note that the approaching winter could further increase demand for diesel, which is used, among other things, for heating.

Bahrain intercepted Iranian aerial targets following attacks on a U.S. military facility — media