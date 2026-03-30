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How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8946 views

Nutritionist Natali Lenkova advises gradually increasing calorie intake by 100-200 calories weekly. It is important to shift the focus to strength training.

How not to gain weight after a diet: tips that really work

During and after a diet, the most difficult thing is not to lose weight, but to maintain the result, because during this period the body behaves differently, and habits often bring a person back to the starting point. Natalia Lenkova, a trainer and nutritionist, told UNN journalist more about how to properly exit a diet and not negate all efforts.

After a period of restrictions, the body goes into recovery mode and tries to compensate for the deficit, the expert says. That is why a sharp return to usual eating often ends in rapid weight gain.

After completing a diet, the most important thing is not to destroy the result by abruptly returning to the old way of life. After a calorie deficit, the body is in a state where it accumulates energy as efficiently as possible, so any sharp "plus" in calories can quickly affect weight. That is why exiting a diet should be gradual. The optimal option is to gradually increase the calorie content of the diet, by approximately 100-200 calories per week.

– emphasizes Natalia Lenkova.

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Natalia Lenkova states that special attention should also be paid to physical activity, because after a diet, the body's resources also change. During this period, it is important to adapt training to new conditions.

After a diet, training should indeed be reviewed. During weight loss, the main goal is to preserve muscle mass, so the loads are usually adjusted to the calorie deficit and the body's limited resources. When the diet ends and there is more energy, it makes sense to change the focus: gradually increase intensity, work on strength indicators and body quality. It is often advisable to reduce the volume of cardio and place more emphasis on strength training.

– noted the nutritionist.

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Another key point is the psychological transition from restrictions to stability. Often, this is where people make the most mistakes or return to chaotic eating. According to the nutritionist, success depends not on perfection, but on consistency.

After a diet, the key task is to switch from a regime of restrictions to a regime of balance. It is impossible to constantly "be on a diet," but returning to chaotic eating is a direct path to relapse. The most effective strategy is balance, where most of the diet consists of wholesome, nutritious food, but there is also room for favorite foods without guilt. It is stability in habits, not perfection every day, that allows you to maintain the result in the long term.

– emphasized Natalia Lenkova.

At the same time, even with adherence to all recommendations, weight can fluctuate, says the trainer. This does not always indicate fat gain, but is often associated with other physiological processes. The expert urges not to panic in such a case and to look at the situation comprehensively.

Even with the feeling that "I'm doing everything right," weight can return, but this does not always mean that the problem is a lack of willpower. One of the most common reasons is underestimating the calorie content of the diet. It is also worth considering factors such as stress, hormonal changes, and fluid retention in the body. Very often, people perceive water fluctuations or glycogen recovery as fat gain, which creates panic.

– emphasizes the nutritionist.

The biggest mistakes, says Natalia Lenkova, occur precisely after achieving the desired result. People either completely relax, or, on the contrary, continue strict restrictions. Both approaches lead to breakdowns and loss of form.

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After achieving the result, many relax, and it is at this moment that mistakes appear that negate all efforts. The first is an abrupt return to old habits with the thought "I have already achieved the result, now everything is possible." The second is the lack of a clear plan after the diet. Maintaining the result is not about strict control, but about a built system of habits that allows you to stay in shape for a long time.

– emphasized Natalia Lenkova.

Alla Kiosak

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