How much does it cost to maintain ARMA and is it worth the cost to the budget

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83102 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59171 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37123 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66368 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 43073 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195135 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196671 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185574 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212419 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200615 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149060 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148363 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152502 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143459 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159889 views
How much does it cost to maintain ARMA and is it worth the cost to the budget

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127766 views

Over the 7 years of its existence, ARMA has spent more than a billion hryvnias, bringing in only 300 million in revenue. Experts question the agency's effectiveness and suggest alternatives to its functioning.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is increasingly being criticized for its inefficiency. The alarming trend is reinforced by the fact that the costs of maintaining this structure significantly exceed the revenues it brings to the state budget, UNN writes.

Details

For more than seven years, Ukraine has had a separate body to deal with asset recovery and management - the ARMA. However, according to official data, the economic effect of this structure's activities only in 2023 exceeded the amount of state spending on its maintenance. Thus, the state budget expenditures for ARMA's activities in 2023 amounted to UAH 171.1 million, and revenues totaled UAH 191.1 million. This means that for six years the state maintained a body that did not generate any revenue at all.

If we calculate the costs of maintaining the ARMA for all the years of its existence, the total budget is more than a billion hryvnias. And the income for all this time is only about UAH 300 million.

Image

The reasons for this imbalance can vary from inefficient asset management to poorly designed operational processes. Many assets that come under ARMA's management are simply idle or depreciated

Against this background, a logical question arises: is it advisable to maintain a separate body when its functions can be transferred to another state institution? One possible alternative is to transform ARMA into a department of the State Property Fund. The DGF has experience in handling assets and has mechanisms to ensure their efficient management and sale. This would reduce the cost of maintaining a separate body and improve the efficiency of managing seized assets.

Therefore, given ARMA's financial imbalances, it is time to question its feasibility. Should we continue to spend money on a body that generates meager revenues compared to its expenses? 

Add

The scandal of the ARMA's failure to sell the Royal Romance yacht, which belonged to former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspect in high treason, has not yet subsided.

After researching the topic, we found out that the main delay with the sale of the yacht of the traitorous ex-MP arose because the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, had been preparing changes to the legislation for the sale of foreign assets for almost six months. At the same time, at the time of her appointment to the ARMA, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had already prepared a draft of the changes, but Duma categorically rejected it.

In this regard, the ARMA only launched a tender on March 20, 2024, to select a seller to sell the yacht, and a month later it finally selected the winner. It is worth noting that the selection of the winner took place a month before the expiration of the maximum period of seizure of this asset, which made its sale virtually impossible.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk believes that ARMA head Olena Duma acted in Medvedchuk's interests by delaying the sale of his yacht. He calls for an investigation into whether this was intentional or due to incompetence.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications

Contact us about advertising