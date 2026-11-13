How large could the direct losses for Ukrainian businesses be in 2026? Koretskyi gave an answer

Direct business losses in 2026 could reach $8 billion. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this during a conversation with Anna Bjerde, the World Bank’s Managing Director for Operations, reports UNN.

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According to Koretskyi, the main topic was war-risk insurance and support for Ukrainian businesses. russia is intensifying attacks on our enterprises and infrastructure, causing significant damage to the economy.

Ukraine’s resilience rests on our Defense Forces and the ability of businesses to operate, preserve jobs, and pay taxes. According to our estimates, direct business losses in 2026 could reach $8 billion. Therefore, protecting enterprises from war risks is one of our priorities - the prime minister said.

Koretskyi added that work is underway in Ukraine to establish a War Risk Insurance Fund that will combine support for affordable insurance with mechanisms for partial compensation of losses. The possibilities of financing it through various instruments were discussed.

We will continue joint work with the World Bank on an effective model involving international financial institutions and the insurance market. Particular attention was paid to SPUR 2.0 and attracting new donors to expand financial support for Ukraine. The previous program worked very well. We are continuing further - the prime minister summarized.

Ukraine's largest sunflower oil producer has halted operations at its plants due to Russian attacks — media