How a robot dog ran in Kyiv to support the military: a report from the Run4Victory race

On October 27, 2024, the final race of the Run4Victory seriestook place on Trukhaniv Island in Kyiv, attracting about a thousand participants. The event brought together military, civilians, children and even technological innovations for a single purpose - to support the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter". The race was organized by the international company MHP, the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and the Kharakter sports community.

"This year was a landmark for MHP, as it was the first time we embarked on such a large-scale project and made our mark in the history of charity races. Five cities - five races - five military units that we were able to help thanks to the efforts of our employees and participants. This project united not only the company but also thousands of caring people. Many of our employees joined the running movement for the first time, and it became not only a sporting achievement for them, but also an incentive to continue supporting our army even more actively," comments Sergiy Dobrohorsky, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Agribusiness at MHP.

The race route followed the classic Trukhanov Island route, which is well known to many participants. The 2 km, 5 km and 10 km courses were run on asphalt tracks, with the start and finish in one place. For those who chose the 21.1 km course, the route consisted of three laps, with hydration points every 4 km.

"Trukhaniv Island was the perfect location for this event, combining tranquility and scenic beauty with excellent running conditions for both road and trail runners," said Olga Oleynik, COO of Kharaktern Sport and Spartan Ukraine.

A real inspiration for all participants was the participation of more than 100 soldiers of the National Guard of Ukrainewho ran alongside civilian participants, demonstrating that support for the army is important not only on the front line, but also in the rear.

"Run4Victory proved that when the army and civilians unite, we are capable of incredible things. In 2024, the races were held in five cities of Ukraine - Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Ladyzhyn, and the final race in Kyiv. Thanks to the active participation and support of those who cared, we managed to raise more than UAH 2 million for the needs of our military. This help has already been directed to the most important needs at the front. We are not resting on our laurels. Next year, we will definitely continue this movement with renewed vigor, because our common struggle is ongoing and will continue as long as it is needed," said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

A unique event of the race was the participation of a robot dog from the Charter reconnaissance unit, which together with other participants covered the 2 km distance. This technical assistant, capable of climbing stairs, carrying loads of up to 10 kg and moving at a speed of up to 12.5 km/h, is a real innovative solution that reduces the risks to the lives of our defenders.

Andriy Grechanyi, a rescuer from Poltava, took part in the race in Kyiv. At the previous Run4Victory race in Cherkasy, he set a record by running 21 km in full gear in memory of his fallen comrade-in-arms. This time he also covered the 21 km distance.

After the participants finished, a charity auction was held to raise significant funds. [The most expensive lot was a shell casing that was sold for 13 thousand hryvnias. In total, the event raised about 800 thousand hryvnias, which will be transferred to meet the needs of the military.

In addition to the auction, several other unique items were auctioned off on stage, including original photographs by prominent Ukrainian photographer Serhiy Mykhalchuk, which were created as part of the project "The Will to Win" for the Olympic Games in Paris. The photos include autographs of prominent athletes and the photographer himself.

The Will to Win project was created at the initiative of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the National Olympic Committee, the Watch Ukrainian Association, with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, and with the assistance of the Ukrainian World Congress.

So each participant had the opportunity not only to take part in the sporting event, but also to contribute to supporting the army.

The race was the final stage of the Run4Victory series in 2024, but the organizers are already preparing for the new season in 2025 and invite everyone to join the next events. Run4Victory has once again proved that sport, technology and unity are powerful and can make a significant contribution to supporting the Ukrainian army.