In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 13763 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 41165 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35562 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 195290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172659 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 218975 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248734 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154552 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371505 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

House Republicans are developing their own project to help Kyiv - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107699 views

Republicans in the House of Representatives are working on their own aid package for Ukraine, which includes military and non-military aid, potentially using frozen Russian assets.

House Republicans are developing their own project to help Kyiv - media

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on their own aid package for Ukraine, which includes the allocation of money to Kyiv. This was reported by the NBC television company, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to their information, this initiative is being pursued by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and the chairmen of a number of House committees. They hope to get their proposal approved in Congress without worsening relations "with conservatives who are against further funding" for Ukraine.

The project is in its initial stages, and the possibility of allocating a portion of non-military aid as loans is being studied. It is possible that frozen Russian assets will be involved.

Context

Earlier, CNN reported that the U.S. House of Representatives may submit a new bill to provide military aid to Ukraine by April. It provides for $66 billion for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, which will be used exclusively for military aid and does not provide for humanitarian assistance.

House of Representatives to consider aid to Ukraine after US budget issue is resolved - Johnson01.03.24, 09:48 • 29730 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

