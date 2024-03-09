House Republicans are developing their own project to help Kyiv - media

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on their own aid package for Ukraine, which includes the allocation of money to Kyiv. This was reported by the NBC television company, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to their information, this initiative is being pursued by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and the chairmen of a number of House committees. They hope to get their proposal approved in Congress without worsening relations "with conservatives who are against further funding" for Ukraine.

The project is in its initial stages, and the possibility of allocating a portion of non-military aid as loans is being studied. It is possible that frozen Russian assets will be involved.

Context

Earlier, CNN reported that the U.S. House of Representatives may submit a new bill to provide military aid to Ukraine by April. It provides for $66 billion for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, which will be used exclusively for military aid and does not provide for humanitarian assistance.

