Sharpening skills in the case of man-made blockage: how dog handlers of the emergency department are trained in France

A three-week training of dog handlers and furry rescuers is underway in France as part of the training course "Training of search and rescue dogs to find victims in the rubble". This is reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

During the next stage of training, the specialists hone their skills in working in a man-made rubble. The course "Training of Search and Rescue Dogs to Find Victims in Rubble" lasts 3 weeks. The training was attended by 6 qualified specialists from the Interregional Rapid Response Center.

In the French Republic, a 3-week training course for dog handlers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine began on January 18, 2024.

