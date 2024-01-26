Ukraine and France start drafting a bilateral security agreement

The Ukrainian negotiating team held another round of talks with France on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on providing Ukraine with security guarantees. This was reported by the President's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the group was headed by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva.

During the negotiations, the parties moved on to the actual drafting of the relevant agreement and exchanged positions on the key elements of the document.

The participants agreed on a schedule of further bilateral talks in the near future.

AddendumAddendum

The United Kingdom became the first country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. This happened on January 12 during the visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv. The agreement will remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

