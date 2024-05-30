Hit with kamikaze drones and artillery: during the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol region two dozen times

During the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol region two dozen times. He hit both kamikaze drones and artillery. This was announced by the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

According to the chairman of the RMA, Nikopol, Marganetskaya, Pokrovskaya, Mirovskaya, Chervonogrigoryevskaya communities were under attack.

"An industrial enterprise has been damaged. There was a fire there – rescuers tamed the fire. An Infrastructure Facility, 3 private houses and 2 outbuildings were disfigured. 4 trucks were beaten. Caught a power line and a gas pipeline. There were no fatalities or injuries," Lysak said.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense shot down 7 enemy UAVs, the wreckage of which damaged a residential building and a power line