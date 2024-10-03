High level of air pollution in Kyiv in the morning: it is advised to limit ventilation

Kyiv is experiencing high levels of air pollution, and it is recommended to refrain from ventilating the premises and limit prolonged stay outside, KCSA reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

As of 08:00 on October 3, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is high. Radiation background in the whole city is normal - reports the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation.

As noted, "an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) is recorded." "The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region and cross-border impact," the report says.

The KCSA reminded that, according to the information of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, dust from the Caspian lowland was predicted to enter the territory of Kyiv region.

It is recommended to improve the air situation:

close the windows;

limit the time spent outside;

drink plenty of water;

If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

Smoke in Sumy due to fires provoked by enemy shelling - RMA