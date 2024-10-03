High level of air pollution in Kyiv in the morning: it is advised to limit ventilation
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv is experiencing high levels of air pollution due to fires and cross-border impacts. The KCSA recommends closing windows, limiting outdoor activities, and drinking plenty of water until the situation improves.
Kyiv is experiencing high levels of air pollution, and it is recommended to refrain from ventilating the premises and limit prolonged stay outside, KCSA reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
As of 08:00 on October 3, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is high. Radiation background in the whole city is normal
As noted, "an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) is recorded." "The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region and cross-border impact," the report says.
The KCSA reminded that, according to the information of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, dust from the Caspian lowland was predicted to enter the territory of Kyiv region.
It is recommended to improve the air situation:
- close the windows;
- limit the time spent outside;
- drink plenty of water;
- If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.
Smoke in Sumy due to fires provoked by enemy shelling - RMA03.10.24, 09:09 • 16031 view