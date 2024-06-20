Helped the Russian Federation at the beginning of a full-scale invasion: two collaborators were detained

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 90228 views

05:56 AM • 101231 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118523 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 188639 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 233060 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143070 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368935 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181720 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149618 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197906 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 590 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3988 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11529 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13183 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17212 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Helped the Russian Federation at the beginning of a full-scale invasion: two collaborators were detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22225 views

The Security Service detained two collaborators who cooperated with the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions at the beginning of a full-scale invasion of the aggressor state. Malefactors face up to 12 years in prison.

Helped the Russian Federation at the beginning of a full-scale invasion: two collaborators were detained

The Security Service detained two more collaborators who, at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, went to cooperate with the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

One of the enemy's henchmen is a former official of the Izyum post office, who supported Russian troops after the capture of the city. For this, the rashists appointed her to the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. There she headed the city's " branch of the Russian Post Office,

- the message says.

Details

While in the "position", the defendant organized a targeted mailing of the propaganda press of the aggressor country on the territory of Izyum.

One of these publications was the Russian newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, which was forcibly distributed in thousands of copies among local residents.In it, the rashists justified the war against Ukraine and popularized the occupation groups of the Russian Federation that are fighting against the Defense Forces.

Another collaborator is a former saleswoman from the Right Bank of the Kherson region. After the capture of the region, she voluntarily joined the local occupation "Electoral Commission", where she was appointed " secretary,

- law enforcement officers report.

During the pseudo-referendum of the Russian Federation, a woman went around the yards of fellow villagers, from whom she demanded to "vote for the annexation" of the region to Russia.When they refused to support the fake plebiscite, the collaborator threatened to "hand over" dissenters to the armed rashists who accompanied her.

After the de-occupation of Izyum and the right-bank Kherson region, both defendants "lay low", hoping to avoid justice.

However, the SBU officers documented the crimes of the defendants and detained them.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed both detainees of suspicion under Part 5, 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).Now the malefactors are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison.

Passed data on strategic objects to the enemy: a law enforcement officer will be tried in the Rivne region6/4/24, 11:48 AM • 18500 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ukraine
Rivne
Kherson
Kharkiv
Poland
