Helped the Russian Federation at the beginning of a full-scale invasion: two collaborators were detained

The Security Service detained two more collaborators who, at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, went to cooperate with the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

One of the enemy's henchmen is a former official of the Izyum post office, who supported Russian troops after the capture of the city. For this, the rashists appointed her to the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation. There she headed the city's " branch of the Russian Post Office, - the message says.

Details

While in the "position", the defendant organized a targeted mailing of the propaganda press of the aggressor country on the territory of Izyum.

One of these publications was the Russian newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, which was forcibly distributed in thousands of copies among local residents.In it, the rashists justified the war against Ukraine and popularized the occupation groups of the Russian Federation that are fighting against the Defense Forces.

Another collaborator is a former saleswoman from the Right Bank of the Kherson region. After the capture of the region, she voluntarily joined the local occupation "Electoral Commission", where she was appointed " secretary, - law enforcement officers report.

During the pseudo-referendum of the Russian Federation, a woman went around the yards of fellow villagers, from whom she demanded to "vote for the annexation" of the region to Russia.When they refused to support the fake plebiscite, the collaborator threatened to "hand over" dissenters to the armed rashists who accompanied her.

After the de-occupation of Izyum and the right-bank Kherson region, both defendants "lay low", hoping to avoid justice.

However, the SBU officers documented the crimes of the defendants and detained them.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed both detainees of suspicion under Part 5, 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).Now the malefactors are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison.

