In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 34227 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 128830 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79466 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 295810 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248310 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196042 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 233769 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252154 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158252 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372266 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In the Mykolaiv region, the head of Ukrtransbezpeka was exposed for systematic extortions from carriers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25242 views

In Mykolaiv region, law enforcement officers exposed the head of Ukrtransbezpeka for systematically taking bribes from carriers in the amount of at least UAH 50,000 per day.

In the Mykolaiv region, the head of Ukrtransbezpeka was exposed for systematic extortions from carriers

In Mykolaiv region, law enforcement officers exposed the head of Ukrtransbezpeka for systematic bribes from carriers. This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that during the day the man earned at least UAH 50 thousand in illegal profits for "controlling" transport security. Law enforcement officers detained the Ukrtransbezpeka official while he was receiving another bribe.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion on 5 facts of extortion and obtaining of unlawful benefit by an official (Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The sanction of the article provides for punishment up to 10 years of imprisonment

- the State Bureau of Investigation summarized. 

The agency adds that the circle of people involved in the fraud is currently being established.

Vinnytsia region: SBU dismantles large-scale scheme of embezzlement of funds for military26.02.24, 17:45 • 24558 views

Addendum

The SBI said that during 2023 and until the beginning of 2024, the acting head of Ukrtranssafety in Mykolaiv region set up a system of extortion from entrepreneurs.

He set a monthly "fee" from UAH 500 to UAH 5 thousand per carrier for the opportunity to work in peace when transporting goods in the region. The amount depended on the number of trucks the merchants had.

Recall

A resident of Kyiv, who used a fake SBI IDto avoid fines for traffic violations, was exposed by SBI officers who also found weapons and drugs during a search of his apartment.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Mykolaiv
Kyiv
