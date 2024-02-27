In the Mykolaiv region, the head of Ukrtransbezpeka was exposed for systematic extortions from carriers

In Mykolaiv region, law enforcement officers exposed the head of Ukrtransbezpeka for systematic bribes from carriers. This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found out that during the day the man earned at least UAH 50 thousand in illegal profits for "controlling" transport security. Law enforcement officers detained the Ukrtransbezpeka official while he was receiving another bribe.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion on 5 facts of extortion and obtaining of unlawful benefit by an official (Part 3 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The sanction of the article provides for punishment up to 10 years of imprisonment - the State Bureau of Investigation summarized.

The agency adds that the circle of people involved in the fraud is currently being established.

Vinnytsia region: SBU dismantles large-scale scheme of embezzlement of funds for military

Addendum

The SBI said that during 2023 and until the beginning of 2024, the acting head of Ukrtranssafety in Mykolaiv region set up a system of extortion from entrepreneurs.

He set a monthly "fee" from UAH 500 to UAH 5 thousand per carrier for the opportunity to work in peace when transporting goods in the region. The amount depended on the number of trucks the merchants had.

Recall

A resident of Kyiv, who used a fake SBI IDto avoid fines for traffic violations, was exposed by SBI officers who also found weapons and drugs during a search of his apartment.