Head of the Ministry of Defense's AMC suspected of embezzling UAH 2.3 million for the purchase of construction materials: what is known

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 2.3 million for the purchase of construction materials to the head of one of the housing and maintenance departments of the Ministry of Defense. This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office in the Eastern Region, the head of one of the housing and maintenance departments of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion. He is charged with embezzlement of budget funds through abuse of office (Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the OGP said in a statement.

According to the investigation, from November 2022 to September 2024, the head of the KEU developed and implemented a criminal scheme for the purchase of construction materials at a significantly inflated price. No open tenders were held and no electronic catalog was used to purchase goods and services.

The examination confirmed losses to the state in the amount of over UAH 2.3 million.

Recall

In July, during a large-scale special operation across Ukraine, 30 suspects were served with notices of suspicion against organizers and participants in criminal schemes to embezzle budget funds allocated for the needs of the Armed Forces. The suspects were employees of housing and maintenance units together with representatives of commercial structures in almost all regions.

