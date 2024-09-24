The Asset Recovery and Management Agency, after publicizing the news, began looking for managers for railroad cars that have been idle for almost two years. The head of ARMA, Olena Duma, boasted about the news that tenders have been announced to find an appraiser and manager for almost 18,000 railcars transferred to the agency, UNN reports.

Recently, a new scandal began to erupt around ARMA because the agency has been managing about 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars for more than two years and has not found a use for them. After that, Yelena Duma hastened to announce that ARMA had chosen a manager for 436 of the 21,000 seized railcars. Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk believesthat Duma may have deliberately delayed the process of finding managers for the Russian-Belarusian railcars, which indicates that she may have been “working for the enemy.

Today, Elena Duma said she had “good news” that was preceded by “hard work.” She even tried to justify the fact that the cars had been idle for so long, citing the agency's very small team for such a large number of cars.

We are pleased to announce the announcement of tenders for the selection of an appraiser and a manager for 17,799 railcars. Once the winner of the tender is selected, these assets will work for the benefit of Ukraine, and the state budget will receive regular revenues from the management - Olena Duma noted.

According to her, another 2604 railcars are currently undergoing evaluation, and 100 railcars are undergoing inspection.

However, it is worth noting that the announcement of a tender for an appraiser and a manager does not mean that these railcars will soon start bringing revenue to the state, as everyone knows how ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma can “promptly” sell seized assets.

This is not the first time that publicity has forced ARMA to fulfill its duties. For example, the other day, following media coverage , the agency announced a competitive selection of a manager for the Flagman shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk. This asset was transferred to ARMA back in October 2022, and all this time it has been generating income for its owners, who are residents of the Russian Federation.