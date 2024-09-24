ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71769 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104043 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167894 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138315 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143416 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182595 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173109 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100587 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110267 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112380 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51094 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57799 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167894 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182595 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173109 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200487 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189392 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142048 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142090 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146791 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138198 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155071 views
Actual
Head of the ARMA Duma justified the idling of almost 18,000 railcars and started looking for a manager

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24973 views

ARMA has started looking for managers for railcars that have been idle for almost two years, following a media outcry. The head of the agency, Olena Duma, announced competitions for an appraiser and a manager for 17,799 railcars.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency, after publicizing the news, began looking for managers for railroad cars that have been idle for almost two years. The head of ARMA, Olena Duma, boasted about the news that tenders have been announced to find an appraiser and manager for almost 18,000 railcars transferred to the agency, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, a new scandal began to erupt around ARMA because the agency has been managing about 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars for more than two years and has not found a use for them. After that, Yelena Duma hastened to announce that ARMA had chosen a manager for 436 of the 21,000 seized railcars. Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk believesthat Duma may have deliberately delayed the process of finding managers for the Russian-Belarusian railcars, which indicates that she may have been “working for the enemy.

Today, Elena Duma said she had “good news” that was preceded by “hard work.” She even tried to justify the fact that the cars had been idle for so long, citing the agency's very small team for such a large number of cars.

We are pleased to announce the announcement of tenders for the selection of an appraiser and a manager for 17,799 railcars. Once the winner of the tender is selected, these assets will work for the benefit of Ukraine, and the state budget will receive regular revenues from the management

- Olena Duma noted.

According to her, another 2604 railcars are currently undergoing evaluation, and 100 railcars are undergoing inspection.

However, it is worth noting that the announcement of a tender for an appraiser and a manager does not mean that these railcars will soon start bringing revenue to the state, as everyone knows how ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma can “promptly” sell seized assets.

Add

This is not the first time that publicity has forced ARMA to fulfill its duties. For example, the other day, following media coverage , the agency announced a competitive selection of a manager for the Flagman shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk. This asset was transferred to ARMA back in October 2022, and all this time it has been generating income for its owners, who are residents of the Russian Federation.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

