Head of MSEC from Khmelnytskyi detained and notified of suspicion

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 28995 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96547 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160877 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134486 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141232 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138126 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179225 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111973 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170395 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139306 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138979 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83627 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106940 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109081 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179225 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170395 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197822 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186865 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138979 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139306 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145486 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136971 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153951 views
Head of MSEC from Khmelnytskyi detained and notified of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20391 views

Almost $6 million in cash was found on the person of the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise. She was served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment, a sanction that provides for up to 10 years in prison.

Law enforcement officers detained and notified the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise of suspicion of illicit enrichment. During the searches, almost $6 million in cash in various currencies was found on her and her relatives' property, UNN reports, citing the SBI.

"...the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise was served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint against her is being decided," the statement said.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of all property.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Context

On October 3 and 4, 2024, law enforcement officers conducted a series of searches in the official's offices and at the place of residence of the official and her close relatives as part of the criminal proceedings initiated against her for illegally issuing disability certificates to men trying to avoid military service.

The head of the MSEC was found with $100,000 in her office, as well as a number of forged medical documents, lists of "evaders" with names and fictitious diagnoses.

In addition, SBI officers found almost USD 5 million 244 thousand, EUR 300 thousand, more than UAH 5 million, branded jewelry and jewelry at the home of the official and her relatives. Law enforcement officers found the money in the apartment in almost every corner - in wardrobes, drawers, and niches. They also seized documents confirming the official's illegal activities and money laundering through various business projects.

During the investigation, the official tried to get rid of some of the money by throwing two bags with half a million dollars out the window.

Law enforcement officers also found that the family of the top official owns considerable wealth. Among other things, they own 30 properties in Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Kyiv, 9 luxury cars, corporate rights worth UAH 48 million, and a hotel and restaurant complex of almost 3,000 m2 in a park in Khmelnytskyi. Abroad, they own real estate in Austria, Spain, and Turkey. The family has also accumulated almost USD 2.3 million in foreign currency accounts.

She did not include all these assets in her annual declaration of a person authorized to perform state functions.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
austriaAustria
spainSpain
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

