Head of MSEC from Khmelnytskyi detained and notified of suspicion

Law enforcement officers detained and notified the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise of suspicion of illicit enrichment. During the searches, almost $6 million in cash in various currencies was found on her and her relatives' property, UNN reports, citing the SBI.

"...the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise was served a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint against her is being decided," the statement said.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of all property.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Context

On October 3 and 4, 2024, law enforcement officers conducted a series of searches in the official's offices and at the place of residence of the official and her close relatives as part of the criminal proceedings initiated against her for illegally issuing disability certificates to men trying to avoid military service.

The head of the MSEC was found with $100,000 in her office, as well as a number of forged medical documents, lists of "evaders" with names and fictitious diagnoses.

In addition, SBI officers found almost USD 5 million 244 thousand, EUR 300 thousand, more than UAH 5 million, branded jewelry and jewelry at the home of the official and her relatives. Law enforcement officers found the money in the apartment in almost every corner - in wardrobes, drawers, and niches. They also seized documents confirming the official's illegal activities and money laundering through various business projects.

During the investigation, the official tried to get rid of some of the money by throwing two bags with half a million dollars out the window.

Law enforcement officers also found that the family of the top official owns considerable wealth. Among other things, they own 30 properties in Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Kyiv, 9 luxury cars, corporate rights worth UAH 48 million, and a hotel and restaurant complex of almost 3,000 m2 in a park in Khmelnytskyi. Abroad, they own real estate in Austria, Spain, and Turkey. The family has also accumulated almost USD 2.3 million in foreign currency accounts.

She did not include all these assets in her annual declaration of a person authorized to perform state functions.