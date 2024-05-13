Head of Kupianske District Administration: Some evacuees are trying to return to plant gardens in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71975 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105343 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148314 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152527 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173818 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165117 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148276 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225205 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42760 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37541 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31305 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55906 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49945 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249086 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225205 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211385 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237165 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224022 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71940 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49914 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55883 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112649 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113573 views
Head of Kupianske District Administration: Some evacuees are trying to return to plant gardens in Kharkiv region

Head of Kupianske District Administration: Some evacuees are trying to return to plant gardens in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16602 views

Some civilians who left the Kharkiv region due to mandatory evacuation are trying to return temporarily to plant gardens, despite the ongoing offensive by Russian troops in the region.

In the Kharkiv region, some civilians who left the region as part of a mandatory evacuation are trying to return home to "plant a garden." This was reported on the air  of Suspilne. Studio" TV channel, the head of the Kupyansk district military administration, Andriy Kanashevych, said UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, in the spring, locals briefly return to the region to plant gardens. This creates the illusion of a peaceful life.

Now people are not very willing to evacuate. By and large, those who wanted to leave, considered it necessary, left. It's just that now this "gardening" season has begun, and some people are trying to return to the settlements from which they are being evacuated to plant a garden and leave. So, once a week, they come back to cultivate it. So the illusion of a peaceful life is somewhat real

- said Kanashevych.

"Everything was probably not so tight" - head of the Vovchansk CMA on fortifications in Kharkiv region13.05.24, 11:27 • 19991 view

Addendum

In addition, the head of the district military administration assured that the situation in Kupyansk district is unchanged. Kanashevych explained that the geography of the offensive has recently expanded, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold the line.

The only thing is that the geography of the assault operations carried out by the Russian occupation forces has expanded a little bit. This is in the direction of Pishchane.(...) They have different intensity, but it can be noted that over the past week their actions have become a little more active, and sometimes they try to storm three or four directions per day. However, so far they have not had any success. All our positions remain behind them, the Armed Forces are on the ground and are giving a worthy rebuff in these areas

- summarized the RBA Chairman.

Recall

During the offensive in the Kharkiv region , the occupiers captured a group of local residents. Some managed to escape to the territory controlled by Ukraine, but some remained in Russian captivity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

