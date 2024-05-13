Head of Kupianske District Administration: Some evacuees are trying to return to plant gardens in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, some civilians who left the region as part of a mandatory evacuation are trying to return home to "plant a garden." This was reported on the air of Suspilne. Studio" TV channel, the head of the Kupyansk district military administration, Andriy Kanashevych, said UNN.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, in the spring, locals briefly return to the region to plant gardens. This creates the illusion of a peaceful life.

Now people are not very willing to evacuate. By and large, those who wanted to leave, considered it necessary, left. It's just that now this "gardening" season has begun, and some people are trying to return to the settlements from which they are being evacuated to plant a garden and leave. So, once a week, they come back to cultivate it. So the illusion of a peaceful life is somewhat real - said Kanashevych.

Addendum

In addition, the head of the district military administration assured that the situation in Kupyansk district is unchanged. Kanashevych explained that the geography of the offensive has recently expanded, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold the line.

The only thing is that the geography of the assault operations carried out by the Russian occupation forces has expanded a little bit. This is in the direction of Pishchane.(...) They have different intensity, but it can be noted that over the past week their actions have become a little more active, and sometimes they try to storm three or four directions per day. However, so far they have not had any success. All our positions remain behind them, the Armed Forces are on the ground and are giving a worthy rebuff in these areas - summarized the RBA Chairman.

Recall

During the offensive in the Kharkiv region , the occupiers captured a group of local residents. Some managed to escape to the territory controlled by Ukraine, but some remained in Russian captivity.