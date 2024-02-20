He was spying on air defense systems and wanted to become a "Wagnerian": enemy informant detained in Kirovohrad region

SBU cyber specialists exposed an enemy informant who was spying on air defense complexes in Kirovohrad region and wanted to become a "Wagnerian". Among his priority "targets" were the deployment points of Ukrainian air defense systems. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the defendant was also interested in the coordinates of warehouses with weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian defenders.

He sent the information he received to several Russian Telegram channels coordinated by the Russian special services to gather intelligence on the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In addition, at the beginning of the full-scale war, the enemy informant wanted to join the militants of the private military company Wagner and fight against Ukraine.

However, the SBU officers were proactive: they exposed the offender in a timely manner and documented his criminal actions in stages. The operative response allowed to disrupt the aggressor's plans to obtain intelligence, and to detain the Russian informant in his own home, - the statement said.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was an ideological supporter of racism. This year, on his own initiative, he began to "leak" information about the Defense Forces to hostile Internet resources.

To gather intelligence, the offender went to the area where he secretly recorded military infrastructure. To conceal his intelligence activities, the offender constantly changed SIM cards of mobile operators.

During the searches at the detainee's place of residence, the SBU seized means of communication with evidence of criminal actions.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The attacker is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

