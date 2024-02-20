He was spying on air defense systems and wanted to become a "Wagnerian": enemy informant detained in Kirovohrad region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92256 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109479 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152227 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156076 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252109 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174545 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165743 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226811 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39598 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73890 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41993 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34863 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67411 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252108 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212776 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238493 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225212 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92256 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67418 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73895 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
He was spying on air defense systems and wanted to become a "Wagnerian": enemy informant detained in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30859 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a resident of Kirovohrad region who was spying on Ukrainian air defense systems and wanted to join the Russian Wagner PMC to fight against Ukraine.

SBU cyber specialists exposed an enemy informant who was spying on air defense complexes in Kirovohrad region and wanted to become a "Wagnerian". Among his priority "targets" were the deployment points of Ukrainian air defense systems. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the defendant was also interested in the coordinates of warehouses with weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian defenders.

He sent the information he received to several Russian Telegram channels coordinated by the Russian special services to gather intelligence on the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In addition, at the beginning of the full-scale war, the enemy informant wanted to join the militants of the private military company Wagner and fight against Ukraine.

However, the SBU officers were proactive: they exposed the offender in a timely manner and documented his criminal actions in stages. The operative response allowed to disrupt the aggressor's plans to obtain intelligence, and to detain the Russian informant in his own home,

- the statement said.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was an ideological supporter of racism. This year, on his own initiative, he began to "leak" information about the Defense Forces to hostile Internet resources.

To gather intelligence, the offender went to the area where he secretly recorded military infrastructure. To conceal his intelligence activities, the offender constantly changed SIM cards of mobile operators.

During the searches at the detainee's place of residence, the SBU seized means of communication with evidence of criminal actions.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The attacker is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kharkiv a 58-year-old local resident who was guiding Russian missiles at critical infrastructure facilities in the city and at Ukrainian air defense sites.

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising