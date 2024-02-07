He tried to swim across the Tisza: the body of a dead Ukrainian was found in Romania

The body of a Ukrainian man who died while illegally crossing the border was found near the Romanian border. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

It is noted that Ukraine received information about the deceased from Romanian colleagues.

He was a citizen of Ukraine born in 1982, a resident of Kharkiv region. The body was found in front of the Mamalyga border guard department on the banks of the Prut River - said the State Border Guard Service.

Border guards emphasize that the river section of the Tisza is dangerous to life and health. They also called on Ukrainians to stop trying to cross the border illegally.

Last month , Ukrainian border guards rescued a man from the Tisa River. The fraudsters offered the man to illegally cross the border with Romania by water, and took $5,000 for the service.

