He tried to set fire to a synagogue: police shot dead an armed man in France

French police shot and killed an armed man who tried to set fire to a synagogue in the northern city of Rouen, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on May 17 on the social network X, UNN reports .

This morning, the National Police in Rouen neutralized an armed man who wanted to set fire to the city's synagogue, - Darmanen wrote.

At the same time, Le Figaro , citing information from the police, notes that law enforcement officers arrived at the scene around 6:45 a.m. after receiving a report that smoke was rising above the synagogue. They found a man on the roof, armed with a knife and a metal rod, and when he came down, he tried to stab one of the police officers, after which the latter used his weapon.

It is noted that the attacker did not have any documents on him, and his identity is being established.

The Rouen prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the intentional arson of a religious institution and the intentional use of force against a person in public service.

Last December, Austria and Germany arrested several people suspected of preparing terrorist attacks on cathedrals in Cologne, Vienna, and Madrid, which were allegedly backed by an Islamist terrorist cell.