He lured $280,000 from an entrepreneur: a pseudo-employee of the NABU was detained in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers detained in Kyiv a man who posed as an NABU employee and defrauded an entrepreneur of $280,000. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that the suspect learned about tax audits concerning the entrepreneur and his wife, who are individual entrepreneurs. He introduced himself as an NABU employee, although in fact he was not one, and claimed to have connections with officials of the State Tax Service, NABU, the Economic Security Bureau and judicial bodies. He also promised to help with the audits.

In addition, it was reported that the suspect received $280,000 from the entrepreneur between September 2025 and March 2026. But then, "to finally resolve the issue," he began demanding another $200,000. On September 25, the suspect was detained.

He was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 190 and Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—for fraud on an especially large scale and an attempted repeat seizure of another person’s property by deception on an especially large scale.

The court imposed pretrial detention on the detainee, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 998,000 hryvnias. At the same time, the prosecution requested bail of 11 million hryvnias.

We remind you

In Ternopil region, two employees of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the region are suspected of extorting bribes from entrepreneurs.